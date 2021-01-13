Vigil@nce - Jenkins Core/Plugins: multiple vulnerabilities
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jenkins Core, Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Jenkins Core/Plugins.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter