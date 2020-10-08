Vigil@nce - JasPer: out-of-bounds memory reading via jp2_decode
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Oracle DB, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Oracle OIT, WebLogic.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via jp2_decode() of JasPer, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
