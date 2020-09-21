Vigil@nce - JasPer: multiple vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of JasPer.
