Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: multiple vulnerabilities via BIOS
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, HP ProLiant.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via BIOS of Intel Processors.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
