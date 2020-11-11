Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: information disclosure
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: XenServer, Fedora, HP ProLiant, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.
