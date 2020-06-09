Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: information disclosure via Special Register Buffer Data Sampling

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, HP ProLiant, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Special Register Buffer Data Sampling of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...