Vigil@nce - Intel Processors: information disclosure via SGX

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, OpenBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SGX of Intel Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

