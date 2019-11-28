Vigil@nce - Intel CSME/AMT/DAL/SPS/TXE: multiple vulnerabilities
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Intel CSME. Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, NGFW by Forcepoint, HP ProLiant, Windows (platform) not comprehensive, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Intel CSME/AMT/DAL/SPS/TXE.
