Vigil@nce - Intel CSME/AMT/DAL/SPS/TXE: multiple vulnerabilities

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Intel CSME. Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, NGFW by Forcepoint, HP ProLiant, Windows (platform) not comprehensive, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Intel CSME/AMT/DAL/SPS/TXE.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

