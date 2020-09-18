Vigil@nce - InspIRCd: NULL pointer dereference via mysql sqlauth/sqloper Modules
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via mysql sqlauth/sqloper Modules of InspIRCd, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter