Vigil@nce - ImageMagick: code execution via Authenticate Option Command Injection
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Authenticate Option Command Injection of ImageMagick, in order to run code.
