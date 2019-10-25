Vigil@nce - Ignite Openfire: directory traversal via PluginServlet.java
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Openfire.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via PluginServlet.java of Ignite Openfire, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
