Vigil@nce - Ignite Openfire: privilege escalation via FaviconServlet.java GET Requests

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Openfire.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via FaviconServlet.java GET Requests of Ignite Openfire, in order to escalate his privileges.

