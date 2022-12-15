Vigil@nce - Ibexa DXP: information disclosure via Taxonomy, analyzed on 10/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Ibexa DXP, via Taxonomy, in order to read sensitive information.
