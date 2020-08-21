Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: privilege escalation via Update-policy Rules
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SLES, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion. Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Update-policy Rules of ISC BIND, in order to escalate his privileges.
