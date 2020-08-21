Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: privilege escalation via Update-policy Rules

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SLES, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion. Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Update-policy Rules of ISC BIND, in order to escalate his privileges.

