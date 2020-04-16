Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: information disclosure via Forwarding DNS Rebinding

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIND, Slackware.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Forwarding DNS Rebinding of ISC BIND, in order to obtain sensitive information.

