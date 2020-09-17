Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty: denial of service via oauth/openidConnectServer
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere AS Liberty.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via oauth/openidConnectServer of IBM WebSphere Application Server Liberty, in order to trigger a denial of service.
