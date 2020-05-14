Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional: Server Side Request Forgery
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Server Side Request Forgery of IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter