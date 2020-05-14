Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional: Server Side Request Forgery

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Server Side Request Forgery of IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...