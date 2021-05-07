Vigil@nce - IBM Tivoli Storage Manager: buffer overflow via dsmadmc

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/05/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via dsmadmc of IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...