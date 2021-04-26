Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Microsoft File Systems backup and restore: information disclosure via Log Files

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Log Files of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Microsoft File Systems backup and restore, in order to obtain sensitive information.

