Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Microsoft File Systems backup and restore: information disclosure via Log Files
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Log Files of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Microsoft File Systems backup and restore, in order to obtain sensitive information.
