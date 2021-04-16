Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Server: buffer overflow via Command Parameter

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Command Parameter of IBM Spectrum Protect Server, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

