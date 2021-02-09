Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus: denial of service via Data Injection/Parameter
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Data Injection/Parameter of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, in order to trigger a denial of service.
