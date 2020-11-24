Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Operations Center: information disclosure via Websocket
January 2021
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Websocket of IBM Spectrum Protect Operations Center, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
