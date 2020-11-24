Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Operations Center: information disclosure via Websocket

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Websocket of IBM Spectrum Protect Operations Center, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...