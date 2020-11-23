Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Linux: information disclosure via TLS Version 1.1

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via TLS Version 1.1 of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus Linux, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...