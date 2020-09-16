Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus: two vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus.
