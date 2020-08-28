Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Server: information disclosure via Object Second Chunk
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Object Second Chunk of IBM Spectrum Protect Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
