Vigil@nce - IBM Security Directory Server: two vulnerabilities
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Security Directory Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM Security Directory Server.
