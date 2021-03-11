Vigil@nce - IBM SPSS Modeler: write access via Subscription Installer
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SPSS Modeler.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Subscription Installer of IBM SPSS Modeler, in order to alter data.
