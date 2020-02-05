Vigil@nce - IBM SDK: executing DLL code

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: DB2 UDB, Rational ClearCase, Tivoli Storage Manager, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of IBM SDK, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

