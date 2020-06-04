Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar: external XML entity injection
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can transmit malicious XML data to IBM QRadar, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service on the host system.
