Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: directory traversal
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
