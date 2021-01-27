Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via SSRF

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSRF of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...