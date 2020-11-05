Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via Multi Tenant Configuration

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Multi Tenant Configuration of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

