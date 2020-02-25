Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via HTTP Requests
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Requests of IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.
