Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via HTTP Requests

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Requests of IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...