Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via Weak Cryptographic Algorithms

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Weak Cryptographic Algorithms of IBM QRadar Advisor With Watson App for IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

