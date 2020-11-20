Vigil@nce - IBM Power9 Processor: information disclosure via L1 Cache

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, AIX, IBM i, Power Systems, Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via L1 Cache of IBM Power9 Processor, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...