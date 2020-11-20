Vigil@nce - IBM Power9 Processor: information disclosure via L1 Cache
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, AIX, IBM i, Power Systems, Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via L1 Cache of IBM Power9 Processor, in order to obtain sensitive information.
