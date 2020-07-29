Vigil@nce - IBM MQ: buffer overflow via Channel Processing
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Channel Processing of IBM MQ, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
