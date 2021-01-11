Vigil@nce - IBM MQ Appliance: denial of service via SNMP Query
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SNMP Query of IBM MQ Appliance, in order to trigger a denial of service.
