Vigil@nce - IBM MQ Appliance: information disclosure via Log Files
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Log Files of IBM MQ Appliance, in order to obtain sensitive information.
