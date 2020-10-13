Vigil@nce - IBM MQ Appliance: information disclosure via Log Files

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Log Files of IBM MQ Appliance, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...