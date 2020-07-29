Vigil@nce - IBM Informix Server: privilege escalation via bts_tracefile

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Informix Server.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via bts_tracefile of IBM Informix Server, in order to escalate his privileges.

