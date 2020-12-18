Vigil@nce - IBM DataPower Gateway: three vulnerabilities
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM DataPower Gateway.
