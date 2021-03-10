Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: read-write access via Insecure File Permissions

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Db2 UDB.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

Revision date: 27/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Insecure File Permissions of IBM DB2, in order to read or alter data.

