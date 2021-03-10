Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: read-write access via Insecure File Permissions
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Db2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
Revision date: 27/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Insecure File Permissions of IBM DB2, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter