Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: memory leak

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: DB2 UDB.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

