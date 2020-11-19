Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: executing DLL code

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Db2 UDB.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the current directory of IBM DB2, in order to execute code.

