Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: denial of service via SSL Handshake Response
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Db2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
Revision date: 27/04/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SSL Handshake Response of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service.
