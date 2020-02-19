Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: denial of service via JDBC Client
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: DB2 UDB.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via JDBC Client of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service.
