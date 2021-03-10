Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: buffer overflow via db2fm

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Db2 UDB.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/03/2021.

Revision date: 27/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via db2fm of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

