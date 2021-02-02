Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect: Cross Site Request Forgery
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of IBM API Connect, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
