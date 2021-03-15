Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect: privilege escalation via API Manager Invitation Link
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via API Manager Invitation Link of IBM API Connect, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
