Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect: information disclosure via Weak Cryptographic Algorithms

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IBM API Connect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Weak Cryptographic Algorithms of IBM API Connect, in order to obtain sensitive information.

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...