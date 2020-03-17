Vigil@nce - Horde_Form: file upload via add.php
May 2020
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can upload a malicious file via add.php on Horde_Form, in order for example to upload a Trojan.
